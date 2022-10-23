Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan six-hitting legend Shahid Afridi has asked why world-class India batsman Virat Kohli would “care about my advice”.

Kohli has been trying to rediscover his form after a rough patch that lasted a couple of years.

While he has shown flashes of brilliance, he is still not performing to the standards that people expect of him, which is to consistently make big scores and win matches for India.

Afridi noted that this is because the public have extremely high expectations of the former India captain, who also sets a high bar for himself.

“Why would he care about my advice? He has to perform because the expectations from him are so high from Virat. And for a very long time, there has been no performance from him according to the standards that he has set for himself,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Many Indian fans will be hoping Kohli brings his A-game when the men in blue take on Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The highly-anticipated clash will be held in Melbourne.

After the India game, Pakistan will face Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t worry about Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aakash Chopra says 154 kph Pakistan bowler is an even bigger threat to India

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3320 ( 62.01 % ) No! 2034 ( 37.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...