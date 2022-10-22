Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir admitted that Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi is dangerous with the new ball in his hand.

The 22-year-old has a habit of striking early and putting the opposition under pressure.

However, Gambhir pointed out that this cannot deter the Indian batsmen from scoring runs and taking the fight to him during their 2022 T20 World Cup clash on Sunday in Melbourne.

“I know that he can be dangerous with the new ball, but again, irrespective, the Indian batters need to score more runs, get into better positions, and look to time the balls rather than to hit it. India will be fine because India has got the quality in their top 3 or 4 who can definitely take on Shaheen Shah Afridi,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After playing India, Pakistan’s next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

