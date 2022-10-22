Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Suresh Raina has predicted that India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will get Pakistan captain Babar Azam out in their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Azam has been in outstanding form throughout the year and will be looking to lead by example for his side throughout the tournament.

However, given the damage the 28-year-old can inflict, Raina knows how important it will be to get him out early, and feels that Arshdeep will be the man to do it.

“Hopefully, when he comes to play against us, Arshdeep Singh will get him out,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After their match against India, Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t look to survive, Gautam Gambhir tells India batsmen to actively target aggressive Pakistan bowler and score runs off him

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3211 ( 61.49 % ) No! 2011 ( 38.51 % )

Like this: Like Loading...