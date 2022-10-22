Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former batsman Younis Ahmed is confident that Pakistan will “give their all” against India and beat them in their 2022 T20 World Cup clash.

The two rivals are scheduled to face each other on October 23 in Melbourne.

The last time they clashed in the T20 World Cup, which was back in 2021, the men in green triumphed in dominant fashion as they won by 10 wickets.

Given that the game against India will be their first match in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Younis said it is important for Pakistan to start the tournament on a high.

“I am sure Pakistan will give their all against India and beat them,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

