Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is excited to see how left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi performs throughout the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old spent a few months on the sidelines with a right knee ligament injury and returned to action in the warm-up matches.

He is now expected to feature in the playing XI for Pakistan’s clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Melbourne.

“Looking forward to seeing him play,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The last time India and Pakistan went head to head in the T20 World Cup, which occurred last year, Afridi was at his dominant best as he removed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Afridi was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-31 off four overs as the men in green crushed India by 10 wickets.

Following the India match, Pakistan will face Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

