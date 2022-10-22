Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said the team has a habit of getting overexcited, which is the reason why they have lost so many World Cup matches to India.

The arch-rivals met twice during the Asia Cup, with India winning the first time round. The men in green got revenge when they clashed again as they triumphed by five wickets.

They will now go up against each other in the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday, with the highly-anticipated match being held in Melbourne.

“The reason for the green shirts’ consistent defeat against India in World Cup matches is because the Pakistani team became overexcited,” Maqsood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“However, in the recent past, our team has started treating Indo-Pak matches normally and it has improved our performance too.”

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s toe agrees, Aakash Chopra on lightning quick Pakistan swing bowler getting close to his best

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3211 ( 61.49 % ) No! 2011 ( 38.51 % )

Like this: Like Loading...