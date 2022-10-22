Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former captain Salman Butt believes India batsman Virat Kohli “will surely trouble Pakistan” if he rediscovers his form ahead of highly-anticipated clash between the two arch-rivals.

Kohli has slowly started getting back into the groove of things after failing to live up to the lofty expectations set for him.

If he is at his very best during the match against the men in green, Salman feels that Pakistan could face some difficulties.

He also expressed his concern at the fact that many players have a tendency of returning to form when playing against Pakistan.

“With Virat Kohli’s experience and ability, India will be looking to get him back in form as soon as possible. We have seen several players return to form against Pakistan. If he comes back to form, he will surely trouble Pakistan,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will go up against each other on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Excited to see what he brings, Babar Azam on venomous 150 kph Pakistan fast bowler

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3211 ( 61.49 % ) No! 2011 ( 38.51 % )

Like this: Like Loading...