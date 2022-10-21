Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said he wanted legendary India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super King jersey and the former captain obliged by sending one to him.

Rauf noted that he spoke to Dhoni after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

However, instead of asking for an India jersey like so many other players would have done, he instead wanted one from the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Dhoni represents.

“I met MS Dhoni after the game against India at the T20 World Cup last year. I asked him to give me one of his shirts. But I told him that I wanted a CSK jersey and not the Team India one. He told me that he will surely send me that. I finally received it when I was in Australia,” he told The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Rauf recently featured in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, where he took six wickets in three games at an average of 14.66.

He will now set his sights on having a strong campaign in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which is being held in Australia.

Pakistan will start their campaign against India on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sorry India fans, Babar Azam does it best, Nasser Hussain tells youngsters to learn from Pakistan captain

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3126 ( 61.22 % ) No! 1980 ( 38.78 % )

Like this: Like Loading...