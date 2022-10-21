Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said “sorry India fans” but Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s cover drive is better than Virat Kohli’s.

Hussain noted that if youngsters want to learn how to play the stroke, they should watch Azam in action and see how he does it.

The reason the well-known commentator chose the Pakistan superstar over his India counterpart is the fact that Azam plays the cover drive more conventionally, while Kohli does it “slightly different” as his version involves a “fast flick of the wrist”.

“Sorry Indian fans I’m gonna be biased and go with Babar Azam. I nearly went with Kohli but he is slightly different. He has the fast flick of the wrist but Babar has the conventional way of playing it,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If any young boy wants to learn [the] cover drive, I would say watch Babar Azam.”

Azam was recently in action for Pakistan in their T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

In the five matches he played, he accumulated 192 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 123.87.

The men in green will now feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Their opening game will be against India on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

