Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Express Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf recalled the time he bowled to India batsmen Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara when they toured Australia in 2018/19.

Rauf noted that the India team manager wanted some net bowlers and he was subsequently picked.

The 28-year-old knew that it would be a great opportunity for him to show some of the top cricketers in the world what he was capable of doing with the ball.

“The Indian team’s manager wanted some net bowlers who could bowl to the batters in Australia. I felt it would be a great opportunity for me to bowl to international cricketers. I bowled to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the nets,” he told The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Rauf just finished representing the men in green in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, where he claimed six wickets in three matches at an average of 14.66.

He will now play in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The men in green will kick off their campaign against India on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wanted his Chennai Super Kings jersey, 150 kph Pakistan quick Haris Rauf says MS Dhoni delivered

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3126 ( 61.22 % ) No! 1980 ( 38.78 % )

Like this: Like Loading...