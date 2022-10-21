Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former speedster Aaqib Javed has urged Pakistan to keep picking batsman Shan Masood, saying he must be in the playing XI throughout the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Aaqib feels that Masood should bat at number four as he has the ability to succeed Down Under since he plays orthodox shots instead of solely relying on power-hitting.

“I have been saying this for a long time now that Shan Masood should be tested at this position. Viewing grounds of Australia, a batter playing proper cricketing shots would succeed there,” he told pak.tv as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the seven-match T20 series against England, Masood amassed 156 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.20 and a strike-rate of 131.09.

He was part of Pakistan’s team for the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, where he made 64 runs in five matches at an average of 16 and a strike-rate of 112.28.

He will now feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan start their campaign against India on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

