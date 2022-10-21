Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that Fakhar Zaman should replace captain Babar Azam as an opener in T20 Internationals.

Even though Azam has done well at the top of the order, Aaqib feels he would be more useful in the middle order, which has been a serious cause for concern for the men in green.

He added that this change should be implemented for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Fakhar Zaman should open with Mohammad Rizwan in T20 World Cup,” the Lahore Qalandars head coach was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman was initially part of the reserve players for the T20 World Cup, but got called up to the main squad since spinner Usman Qadir has not sufficiently recovered from a hairline fracture to his right thumb.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against India on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are the best pair, Ramiz Raja reveals who should open the batting for Pakistan

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3126 ( 61.22 % ) No! 1980 ( 38.78 % )

Like this: Like Loading...