Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja firmly believes that captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the “best-ever pair” when it comes to opening the batting in T20 Internationals.

This comes after the duo have been criticised for their low strike-rates when batting, which people feel puts unnecessary pressure on the middle order.

However, Azam and Rizwan have been Pakistan’s most consistent performers all year long and played key roles in leading the men in green to victory in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Azam amassed 192 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 123.87.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 201 runs in five games, which also included two half-centuries, at an average of 50.25 and a strike-rate of 122.56.

“[The] pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is our best-ever pair,” Ramiz told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and Rizwan will now play in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia.

Pakistan will start their campaign against rivals India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

