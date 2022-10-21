Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fast bowler Haris Rauf recalled the time India all-rounder Hardik Pandya predicted that he would “soon be playing for the Pakistan team”.

This occurred in 2018/19 when Rauf was selected as a net bowler and bowled to the Indian team during their tour of Australia.

The 28-year-old impressed Pandya a lot as the stylish big-hitter told that he “was doing good”.

“Hardik Pandya was bowling alongside me and he told me that I was doing good and that he’s sure that I’d soon be playing for the Pakistan team,” Rauf told The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

He recently played in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh and finished with six wickets in three games at an average of 14.66.

The express seamer, who is capable of hitting speeds over 150 kph, will now take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The men in green will go up against India on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

