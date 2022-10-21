Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has made it clear that he doesn’t have a problem with anyone after he was not included in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

Given the men in green’s middle order problems, many thought that Malik would bring some stability due to his many years of experience.

Even though he was not selected, the 40-year-old insisted that he has no plans to retire from international cricket right now.

He added that he will keep staying positive as this mindset “has been a major reason behind the success of my career”.

“My job is to play cricket whenever I get the opportunity. It’s team management’s call to pick me up or not. Whenever I get a chance, I will try to make the best out of it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t have a problem with anyone and I am not against anyone because being positive has been a major reason behind the success of my career.”

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

