Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has admitted that the men in green do not have an all-rounder like India’s Hardik Pandya.

Pandya is known for being one of the top all-rounders in the world as he unleashes brute strength and power when batting.

He is also a handy bowler and is capable of taking crucial wickets at important times during a match.

Pakistan have tried out a number of all-rounders, but none of them have reached the level of success Pandya has enjoyed.

“Pakistan does not have a Hardik Pandya-like all-rounder,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently played a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will now participate in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they will face India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

