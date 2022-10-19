Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said big-hitting India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant “isn’t afraid of anything”.

The Rawalpindi Express is a big fan of Pant as he plays with courage and doesn’t hesitate to pull out all the shots in any situation.

This bravery and aggressive style of play has catapulted him to stardom as he is one of the most entertaining players to watch in international cricket right now.

“He is an incredibly courageous player. He cuts, he pulls, he also plays the reverse sweep and isn’t afraid of anything,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pant recently featured in India’s T20 series against South Africa, where he only batted once and scored 27.

He will now be in action in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia.

India and Pakistan will go head to head on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

