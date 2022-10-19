Have I become old, Pakistan captain Babar Azam scolds journalist

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scolded a journalist after being asked whether he should only be playing two formats in order to control his workload.

Azam is one of the most consistent run-scorers in all three forms of the game, which is why he is an elite batsman and regularly included in the Fab Four.

Despite a packed schedule ahead for the men in green, he made it clear that he has no intentions of retiring from any format.

“Don’t you think the players were depressed, the workload was more? So won’t it be a good idea if you people play only two formats?” the journalist asked as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In response, the Pakistan superstar said: “It depends on your fitness, I don’t think we should limit ourselves to two formats. Do you think I have become old?”

The 28-year-old recently led his side in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, where he amassed 192 runs in five games, which included two fifties, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 123.87.

The men in green will now feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia.

Their first match will see them go head to head with India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

