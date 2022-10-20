Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said top order batsman Fakhar Zaman should have either replaced Khushdil Shah or Haider Ali in Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

Zaman was part of the reserve players, but got added to the main team since spinner Usman Qadir is still recovering from a hairline fracture to his right thumb.

With Khushdil and Haider having failed to impress thus far despite being handed many chances, Aaqib said it would have been more ideal if the 32-year-old took one of their spots.

“PCB Selection Committee can replace Khushdil Shah or Haider Ali with Fakhar Zaman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will start their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign with a highly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

