Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza said there isn’t anyone who doesn’t love Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Azam is a fan favourite all over the world due to his incredible ability to score runs in all types of conditions and in all three formats of the game.

He recently featured in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, where he made 192 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 123.87.

“I don’t think there would be anyone who doesn’t love Babar Azam,” Raza told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Their opening game will be against arch-rivals India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Must continue being picked ahead of Imad Wasim, Babar Azam confirms Pakistan player will keep playing regularly

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 2926 ( 60.78 % ) No! 1888 ( 39.22 % )

Like this: Like Loading...