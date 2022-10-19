Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz “must continue” being picked ahead of Imad Wasim in white-ball cricket.

He has been mightily impressed with Nawaz’s contributions, acknowledging that the 28-year-old is “performing well” and “has won us matches”.

Prior to this, Imad used to be one of Pakistan’s go-to spinners, but Azam admitted that there is no way he can drop Nawaz right now.

“Currently, Mohammad Nawaz is performing well in white-ball cricket and has won us matches, the way he is performing, he must continue,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which they won after beating New Zealand by five wickets in the final.

They will now take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Their first match will be against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

