Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed are both guilty of playing too many dot balls in T20 Internationals.

He noted that when they try and accelerate the scoring rate by unleashing big shots, they end up getting out.

This ultimately puts pressure on the other middle order batsmen to increase the run rate as soon as they come to the crease.

“Iftikhar plays ten dot balls, Shan Masood plays 5-7 dot balls, and when they try to recover by hitting big shots, they get out,” Ajmal said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Masood scored 64 runs in five matches at an average of 16 and a strike-rate of 112.28.

As for Iftikhar, he made 65 runs in five games at an average of 32.50 and a strike-rate of 132.65.

The batting duo will now play for Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan will start their campaign against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

