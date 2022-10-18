Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja admitted that there are “limited options” when it comes to solving the team’s middle order problems, adding that “we don’t have Lionel Messi sitting on our bench”.

With the middle order failing to fire time and time again, the men in green have been trying to find the right group of batsmen.

Even though they haven’t found all the answers, Ramiz noted that this is an area the PCB is working on.

“We don’t have Lionel Messi sitting on our bench and it is not like we have selected really bad players. We have limited options,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“To increase options and [the] talent pool, we are working on our junior leagues, at this point of time, it’s a bit of hit and miss but my philosophy is to make the captain strong. You should give him the options on which players to give chances to.”

The men in green are now getting ready to feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

They will start their campaign on October 23 when they face India in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

