Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene said spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has become Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s nemesis.

This comes after Jayasuriya got him out three times in four innings when the two sides play a two-Test series in July.

Jayawardene admitted that he really enjoyed the battle, especially considering the series ended as a 1-1 draw.

“I think Prabath (Jayasuriya) was his nemesis – he got him three times out of the four innings. That was a very good battle to watch,” he told The ICC Review.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, where he amassed 192 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 123.87.

The men in green will now take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Their opening match will be against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

