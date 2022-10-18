Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said no selector will even think of dropping India batsman Virat Kohli.

Kohli has struggled to score runs consistently over the past couple of years, but has slowly started regaining his form lately.

In the recent T20 series against South Africa, the former India skipper made scores of 3 and 49 not out in the two games he played.

Despite his rough patch, Latif reiterated that Kohli has become one of those players who is absolutely undroppable.

“No selector born in India can drop Virat Kohli,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Kohli and the India team will now be preparing for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

They will go up against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

