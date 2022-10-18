Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed admitted that India captain Rohit Sharma has the ability to single-handedly beat the men in green when they meet in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Rohit is renowned for his power-hitting and Aaqib pointed out that if he “clicks” during the match, Babar Azam’s side will find themselves in a tough situation.

The Lahore Qalandars head coach added that India also possess a more experienced batting line-up, which could hurt Pakistan.

“The difference between the two teams lies in their batting. India’s batting is still more experienced. If a batter like Rohit Sharma clicks, he can single-handedly win the match for India,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which they won after taking down the Black Caps by five wickets in the final.

They will now take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan will start their campaign with a clash against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

