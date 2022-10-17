Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said he is ready to open the batting for his side in limited overs cricket.

The 24-year-old regularly bats in the lower order, but sometimes gets promoted up to the middle order.

With the ability to hit big and do a lot of damage when he comes in, which usually occurs towards the end of the innings, Shadab would like to come out to the crease earlier in order to have more time to build his innings and score runs.

“If there is a decision on my request, I am even ready to play as an opener too,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“But one has to look at the need of the team, Definitely, if [the] team and situation demands, I am ready to play at any batting number.”

Shadab just finished playing in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, where he took three wickets in five matches at an average of 46.

He also scored 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike-rate of 144.82.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

They will kickstart their campaign against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

