We talk often, Zimbabwe star on Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has revealed that he talks to veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik regularly.

He noted that he also asks Malik a lot of questions in order to get some tips and advice.

Raza has been one of Zimbabwe’s top performers this year as he has scored 645 runs in 16 ODIs, which includes three centuries, at an average of 49.61.

In regards to his bowling, he has claimed eight wickets at an average of 56.62.

As for T20 Internationals, he has made 516 runs in 16 games at an average of 39.69.

He has also taken 15 wickets at an average of 19.06.

In Zimbabwe’s opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland, he smashed 82 runs off 48 balls, which included five boundaries and five sixes.

“Shoaib Malik has always been in touch, we talk a lot and I ask questions,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will now feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which is being held in Australia.

Their first game will be against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

