Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he wants to see fast bowler Hasan Ali back in the national team as he is a proven match-winner.

Hasan was dropped from the side after failing to live up to expectations with the ball.

Having failed to take wickets regularly when representing the men in green, Azam is hoping Hasan rediscovers his form while playing domestic cricket.

If he does this, Azam is confident he will be back in the team in no time.

“Hasan Ali is a match-winner. Hopefully, he performs well in domestic cricket and makes a comeback for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which they won after beating New Zealand by five wickets in the final.

Their next assignment will be the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The men in green’s opening match will be against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

