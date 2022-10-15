Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former captain Salman Butt has said Ramiz Raja should “bring a chairman from some other country”.

This comes after Ramiz, who is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), wanted to get drop-in pitches and soil from abroad, while also having foreign players like New Zealand’s Colin Munro and South Africa’s Imran Tahir be mentors for the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Expressing his displeasure towards this, Salman said Ramiz might as well go the distance and have a foreigner take over his job as PCB chairman.

“You have to bring drop-in pitches from [a] different country, soil from [a] different country, coaches and mentors from different countries. Bring a chairman from some other country too, no? There’s nothing to talk about on this,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green just took on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch, which they won after defeating New Zealand by five wickets in the final.

Their next assignment will be the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Pakistan’s opening game will be against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

