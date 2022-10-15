Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan power-hitter Sohaib Maqsood said he has made “several comebacks” over his career and feels there is nothing stopping him from doing it again.

He last played international cricket in August 2021, but has been active in domestic cricket.

He recently represented Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup and scored 91 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 61 not out, at an average of 22.75 and a strike-rate of 112.34.

Maqsood noted that he has been dropped from the Pakistan team numerous times due to injuries, but insisted that he has full confidence he will be back in the future.

“A couple of international matches over a professional career of two decades does not justify my abilities. I was dropped from the national team multiple times due to injuries. I made several comebacks and am still eager to represent Pakistan,” Maqsood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just faced New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, which they won after beating the Black Caps by five wickets in the final.

They will now play in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Their first match will be against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

