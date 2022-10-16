Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is such a “naturally gifted” batsman.

Azam is often complemented for his batting style, with many former and current players believing that he has the best cover drive in international cricket.

But, the 28-year-old doesn’t just rely on talent alone as he works hard to maintain his status as one of the world’s elite batsmen.

He does this by scoring runs consistently and leading his team to victory over and over again.

“He’s a naturally gifted player,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, where he made 192 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 123.87.

He will now lead them in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia.

The men in green will start their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

