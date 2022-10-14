Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif said he cannot compare fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed as they are “very good in their positions”.

Sarfaraz used to be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman when he was captaining the team in all three formats.

However, after losing the captaincy, Rizwan overtook him as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman and he has been the back-up ever since.

Due to this, Sarfaraz has been limited to just a handful of international matches over the past few years.

When asked about the duo, Latif refused to say which one is better.

“I cannot compare Rizwan and Sarfaraz as both are very good in their positions and roles that are assigned to them,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which they won after beating the Black Caps by five wickets in the final.

Rizwan played an instrumental role as he scored 201 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 50.25 and a strike-rate of 122.56.

The men in green will now take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 7323 ( 67.42 % ) No! 3539 ( 32.58 % )

