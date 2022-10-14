Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels that underutilised all-rounder Faheem Ashraf should return to the national team as he “possesses the ability to take wickets and also score runs”.

Faheem was Pakistan’s go-to all-rounder at one time before being dropped as the selectors wanted to try out other options.

As a result, the 28-year-old has not played for his country since March 2022.

“Faheem Ashraf possesses the ability to take wickets and also score runs. He could have acted as an additional pacer while also helping Pakistan in the runs department,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently facing New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, which is being held in Christchurch.

The men in green will then head to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

