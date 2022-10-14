Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former captain Rashid Latif said Pakistan won’t find a better option than Sarfaraz Ahmed when looking for batsmen to fill the number six spot.

Sarfaraz is the second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman behind Mohammad Rizwan and is regularly on the bench when the national team is in action.

However, with the middle order having been a thorn in the team’s side for a long time, Latif feels that Pakistan should give Sarfaraz a chance to see what he can do.

“If Pakistan are only looking at someone to fill in the number six position then there aren’t better options available than Sarfaraz,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just concluded playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which they won after taking down New Zealand by five wickets in the final.

They will then be on their way to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

