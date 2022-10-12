Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah said bowling coach Shaun Tait gives “positive vibes” and “shares good things with us”.

Naseem has been in top form lately as he took seven wickets in five matches during the Asia Cup at an average of 19.71.

He also played one T20 International in the seven-match series against England before being ruled out after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19.

“Shaun gives positive vibes and shares good things with us,” the 19-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will then take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keeps getting better and better, Ricky Ponting amazed by Pakistan player’s rapid rise

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1877 ( 55.24 % ) No! 1521 ( 44.76 % )

Like this: Like Loading...