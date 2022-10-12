Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said people seem to think that Ahmed Shehzad was his “favourite” player as he kept picking him.

Despite being given numerous opportunities to cement his place in the side, Shehzad has been in and out of the national team.

His last international appearance came in a T20 International against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

Since then, the 30-year-old has been trying to revive his international career, but has been unable to do so.

“I think people thought he was my favourite,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad took part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he smashed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He also featured in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 68 runs in four games for Central Punjab at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

The Pakistan team are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which is being held in Christchurch.

They will then fly to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Gave him so many chances, Shahid Afridi says it came back to haunt Pakistan player

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! 189 ( 21.09 % ) He is ok! 235 ( 26.23 % ) He is overrated! 472 ( 52.68 % )

Like this: Like Loading...