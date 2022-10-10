Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has praised Azhar Ali for his versatility, saying he has batted as an opener, at number three and number four.

He also noted that the 37-year-old is “one of the best human beings”.

Azhar is still a regular face in Pakistan’s Test squad, but had a disappointing campaign against Sri Lanka in July as he only managed to muster scores of 3 and 6 in the one Test he played.

Most recently, he represented Worcestershire in the County Championship and amassed 656 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 41.

“When we talk about Azhar Ali, he’s one of the best human beings. He has played at No. 3, No. 4, and as an opener,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now taking on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

They will then feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

