Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja informed batsman Ahmed Shehzad that if he gets back into the national team, he will not be dropped as long as he scores runs.

Shehzad has been targeting an international comeback since playing his last game for Pakistan in October 2019.

He has been playing domestic cricket in a bid to stay on the selectors’ radar.

In the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the 30-year-old accumulated 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He then proceeded to represent Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he mustered 68 runs in four games at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

“Keep scoring, there is no way you will be dropped from the team,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The men in green have also named their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Everything is tested, Ramiz Raja tells dropped Pakistan player to do some self-reflection

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! 143 ( 18.77 % ) He is ok! 192 ( 25.2 % ) He is overrated! 427 ( 56.04 % )

Like this: Like Loading...