Pakistan big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan said he will leave it up to the fans to decide whether his fitness has improved.

He noted that he has worked hard to get healthier and lose weight, which is something he has been criticised for in the past.

Sharjeel recently featured in the National T20 Cup and had a strong campaign as he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 328 runs in 12 matches for Sindh, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 29.81 and a strike-rate of 138.39.

“The cricket fans would witness an improved level of my fitness,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now in the midst of a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which is taking place in Christchurch.

The men in green will then participate in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

