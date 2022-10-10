Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan revealed that Sarfaraz Ahmed was more active than Babar Azam as captain.

Explaining further, he noted that Sarfaraz was more emotional, whereas Azam “stays calm”.

Sarfaraz used to lead the national team in all three formats before being stripped of the captaincy.

Currently, Azam is in charge in all three forms of the game.

“Sarfaraz was an active captain on the field whereas Babar Azam does not depict his emotions much and stays calm,” Shadab said on Twitter Spaces as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

They will then take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

