Powerful Pakistan opening batsman Sharjeel Khan revealed that he has invented two new T20 cricket shots.

But, he stopped short of going into more detail about the strokes, meaning that fans will have to keep an eye out for them.

Sharjeel last played international cricket in August 2021, but has been active on the domestic circuit.

He represented Sindh in the recently concluded National T20 Cup, where he finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 328 runs in 12 matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 29.81 and a strike-rate of 138.39.

“I have developed two new T20 shots,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will then take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

