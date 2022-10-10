Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan said he is ready for another opportunity in limited overs cricket.

He was given the chance to stake his claim in the side, but couldn’t perform consistently, which led to him being dropped.

Having last played for his country in August 2021, Sharjeel has been using domestic cricket as a platform to get back on the selectors’ radar.

The 33-year-old was the top run-scorer in this year’s Kashmir Premier League (KPL) with 273 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 54.60 and a strike-rate of 172.78.

He followed that up by being the fourth-highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup.

Sharjeel smashed 328 runs in 12 matches for Sindh, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 29.81 and a strike-rate of 138.39.

Having proved that he is in good form, he feels he should be given a chance to prove himself at the international level.

“I am eagerly waiting to make a comeback in [the] white-ball formats for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently facing New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

They will then participate in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

