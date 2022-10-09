Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-cricketer Tauseef Ahmed said fellow Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is too good to just be taking two or three wickets.

Yasir is Pakistan’s go-to spinner in Test cricket and is relied upon to make plenty of breakthroughs.

He recently returned to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines recovering from injuries.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, he took nine wickets at an average of 39.

Despite this, Tauseef expects more from the 36-year-old veteran.

“He is a good bowler but taking two to three wickets,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

They will then feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Let’s see what they can do, Tauseef Ahmed wants two Pakistan players sitting on the sidelines to be given a chance

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1747 ( 54.66 % ) No! 1449 ( 45.34 % )

Like this: Like Loading...