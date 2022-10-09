Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tauseef Ahmed wants Pakistan to include spinner Zahid Mahmood and batsman Saud Shakeel in the playing XI on a consistent basis as he wants to see what they can do.

Mahmood has represented Pakistan in four ODIs and one T20 International to date, with his last match coming in August this year.

As for Shakeel, he has played five ODIs, with the most recent one being in March 2022.

Tauseef noted that instead of just having the duo be part of the side from time to time, they should actually be given the chance to play in order to see if they can contribute and be useful assets going forward.

“They carried Dadu’s Zahid Mahmood for so many tours and the same treatment is being done with Saud Shakeel; this is not the way, give [them] a chance,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

After that, they will participate in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

