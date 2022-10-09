Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed admitted he cannot understand how a veteran spinner Yasir Shah can be leaking so many runs.

His comments come after Yasir made his comeback during the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

While he picked up nine wickets at an average of 39, his economy rate for the series stood at 3.77.

Given the spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka, Tauseef was shocked to see Yasir conceding almost four runs per over.

“It is not expected from him to concede so many runs on pitches like these,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will then compete in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Too good to be taking just two or three wickets, Tauseef Ahmed tells Pakistan Test bowler to step it up

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1747 ( 54.66 % ) No! 1449 ( 45.34 % )

Like this: Like Loading...