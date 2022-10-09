Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hailed the team’s “main bowler” Shaheen Shah Afridi for doing a superb job in getting “early breakthroughs” on a consistent basis.

Afridi has developed a reputation for doing exactly this, which has resulted in him becoming one of the most lethal fast bowlers in the sport right now.

However, the 22-year-old has been out of action lately as he suffered a right knee ligament injury.

Having missed the Asia Cup and the seven-match T20 series against England, Afridi is part of the Pakistan team for the ongoing T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“Shaheen is our main bowler who provides us early breakthroughs,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has also been included in Pakistan’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

