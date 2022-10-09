Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed has questioned why Pakistan picked top order batsman Shan Masood in Test cricket if he is just going to sit on the bench.

Masood was recalled to the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka in July after dominating in the County Championship while playing for Derbyshire.

The 32-year-old amassed 1,074 runs in eight games, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also featured in the Vitality Blast, where he struck 547 runs in 14 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Shan Masood is there but he is sitting,” Tauseef told Cricket Pakistan.

Masood did play in Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England, where he accumulated 156 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.20 and a strike-rate of 131.09.

He is now featuring in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, where he has made scores of 31 and 0.

He has been included in the squad selected for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

