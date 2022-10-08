Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tauseef Ahmed said Pakistan cricketer Agha Salman is a “proper batter” and “quite mature” as well.

Salman has played two Tests, where he has scored 83 runs, which includes a top score of 62, at an average of 20.75.

He has also featured in three ODIs and amassed 101 runs, which includes a career-best knock of 50 not out, at an average of 101.

“Salman Agha is quite mature and is a proper batter,” Tauseef told Cricket Pakistan.

Salman was not selected for Pakistan’s seven-match T20 tri-series against England. He has also not been picked in the T20 World Cup squad.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. They started with a 21-run win over Bangladesh.

They will then take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: How does it make sense to drop him, Tauseef Ahmed defends Pakistan player punished after one bad series

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1729 ( 54.47 % ) No! 1445 ( 45.53 % )

Like this: Like Loading...