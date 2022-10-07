Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed has asked how it makes sense to drop batsman Fawad Alam after he failed to perform in one series.

Fawad had a dismal time in the three-Test series against Australia as he was restricted to 33 runs at an average of 8.25.

He was then dropped for the first Test against Sri Lanka before being selected in the playing XI for the second Test, where he made scores of 24 and 1.

Despite this, Tauseef failed to understand the reason behind axing the veteran middle order batsman for one match.

“It is not right to drop him based on the performance of one series,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are coming off a 4-3 loss in their seven-match T20 series against England.

They are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, and started with a 21-run win against Bangladesh.

The men in green have also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: How can you bench him, Tauseef Ahmed shocked at Pakistan’s treatment of veteran batsman

What are your thoughts on Fawad Alam? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fawad Alam? He is really good! 126 ( 46.32 % ) He is ok! 92 ( 33.82 % ) He is overrated! 54 ( 19.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...